Virgin expands Velocity status match offer

Virgin Australia is expanding its Velocity Discover Gold status match offer to eligible members of Emirates, Fiji Airways, Air New Zealand and oneworld partner airlines.

The offer was originally made last week to Qantas Gold, Platinum and Platinum One members, with thousands of Qantas members already expressing interest in a Velocity Discover Gold Status trial membership.

Through this, eligible frequent flyers receive three months of Virgin Australia lounge access, priority boarding, preferential seating, higher checked baggage allowances and bonus points.

They retain their Velocity Gold status for 12 months and receive an additional Velocity Gold membership for their companion if they take an eligible flight and earn 80 status credits during the trial period.

Virgin Australia chief executive Jayne Hrdlicka. Picture: Lyndon Mechielsen

"Virgin Australia and Velocity have a fantastic reputation globally and we've received a very high number of inquiries from frequent flyer members of international airlines, so we're pleased to expand the status match offer to include all 13 oneworld partner airlines, as well as eligible members from Emirates, Fiji Airways and Air New Zealand," Virgin Australia Group chief executive Jayne Hrdlicka said.

"With our lounges in Sydney and Melbourne reopening today and thousands of new members joining the Velocity Frequent Flyer program, Virgin Australia is flying high into a new era of travel.

"You can feel the excitement through our airports and our lounges from our people and our guests who are happy to be travelling again."

The status match offer ends January 4.

Virgin Australia’s Brisbane lounge. Picture: Supplied

Frequent flyers eligible for Virgin Australia's Velocity Discover Gold status match:

Qantas Frequent Flyer: Gold, Platinum, Platinum One ​

Air New Zealand: Airpoints Gold, Airpoints Elite ​

American Airlines: AAdvantage Executive Platinum, AAdvantage Platinum Pro, AAdvantage Platinum ​

British Airways: Executive Club Gold, Executive Club Silver ​

Cathay Pacific: Marco Polo Club Diamond, Marco Polo Club Gold ​

Emirates: Skywards Gold, Skywards Platinum ​

Fiji Airways: Tabua Club Plus ​

Finnair: Plus Platinum, Plus Gold ​

Iberia: Plus Infinita Prime, Plus Infinita, Singular, Plus Platinum, Iberia Plus Gold ​

Japan Airlines: JMB Diamond, JGC Premier, JMB Sapphire ​

Malaysia Airlines: Enrich Platinum, Enrich Gold ​

Qatar Airways: Privilege Club Platinum, Privilege Club Gold ​

Royal Air Maroc: Safar Flyer Platinum, Safar Flyer Gold ​

Royal Jordanian: Platinum HAWK, Gold SPARROW ​

S7 Airlines: Priority Platinum, Priority Gold ​

SriLankan Airlines: FlySmiLes Platinum, FlySmiLes Gold

Originally published as Virgin expands Velocity status match offer