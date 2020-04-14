Virtual fitness keeps fighters’ goals in check

HUNGRY FOR MORE: Ella Rheinberger, Kyle Lawler, Felicity Parsons and Bethany McMahon are some of the Warwick Boxing Club members to submit videos twice a week showcasing their skills. (Note this photo was taken before social distancing restrictions

HUNGRY FOR MORE: Ella Rheinberger, Kyle Lawler, Felicity Parsons and Bethany McMahon are some of the Warwick Boxing Club members to submit videos twice a week showcasing their skills. (Note this photo was taken before social distancing restrictions

BOXING: As the doors to gyms and sporting clubs remain closed across the region, members of the Warwick Boxing Club are taking to social media to showcase their skills in a bid to inspire other members of the community.

Each Tuesday and Thursday, one professional and five amateur boxers share the one-minute videos highlighting different drills or techniques.

Warwick Boxing Club head coach Damien Lawler is confident the videos are having a positive impact on Warwick’s boxing community.

“I think it’s just showing that these guys are still active and to try and encourage everyone to do the same,” he said.

“Even though we’re isolated at home, we can still train.

“There’s nothing that will stop us.”

The club, which has been closed a little over four weeks after the outbreak of coronavirus, have been working on a number of ways to keep athletes mentally and physically fit.

While most members are finding it easy to stay in physical shape, Lawler has implemented a weekly quiz for fighters to keep their minds sharp.

“Once or twice a week, I send a quiz in our group chat,” he said.

“It’s often a technical move, and the team have to work together to find the solution, and they’ll send me a video of them doing it.

“It’s good in many ways because if it’s wrong or needs improving, I’m not the only one who can offer guidance, everyone else can give feedback.

“And there’s a few funny videos going up there as well.”

With videos benefiting all members of the club, including those in the group fitness classes, Lawler said he was eager to continue sharing the online content.

“We’ll definitely be taking this back on board when training starts back up,” he said.

“We have a vast range from technical skills to strength and cardio drills – we aren’t just limiting to the boxing side.

“It’s not about the time spent doing the rounds, it’s about feeding that hunger and staying fit and fresh.

“And keeping on top of the mental side of things – it’s probably the most important.”