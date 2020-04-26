Virtual lessons keep dancers’ connected to rhythm

KEEPING SKILLS UP FOR FUTURE: The end of year recital for The Dance Centre students remains unknown however virtual lessons are keeping their skills in check (note: this photo was taken prior to social distancing requirements).

KEEPING SKILLS UP FOR FUTURE: The end of year recital for The Dance Centre students remains unknown however virtual lessons are keeping their skills in check (note: this photo was taken prior to social distancing requirements).

DANCE: Online classes have become the new normal for students at The Dance Centre Warwick, after coronavirus restrictions made it impossible to continue physical classes.

With the studio closed to students for three weeks, principal Leah Doherty had to come up with new ways to deliver classes to students.

“We have prerecorded lessons and my families are able to purchase them through a YouTube link,” she said.

“Every class has to be adapted to the smaller spaces and there’s no moving sequences, they’re about working on technique.

“It’s a full class of content just missing the repetition of working in groups.”

It was a difficult decision for Doherty to make, with the studio offering classes to dancers as young as three to adults.

“It was a massive decision to make, a lot of my colleagues and peers in Brisbane were keeping their studios open until they heard about the gathering on numbers,” Doherty said.

“In the week before I decided to close, I had already made up my mind.

“It was hard t but once it was made, I felt confident I had made the right choice.”

Now working to keep her dancers’ skills at their highest, Doherty spends up to five hours recording and editing videos for students.

“I do two lessons tiny stars and tiny dancers for our three to five-year old’s; two classes for our sub juniors; two classes for our juniors; four classes for intermediates; and three classes for our seniors,” she said.

“Students get about a 35 to 45-minute lesson out of each class.”

Despite the change having an impact not only on Doherty but her students and their families, the response to the online lessons has been positive.

“The response has been fairly good, it’s hard for little people to be motivated to do a whole class on their own though,” she said.

“The intermediate and senior groups have been really on board with it.”

With students receiving up to four videos once a fortnight, Doherty said she is hopeful face-to-face classes would return soon.

“I miss the vibe and the chatter and the energy,” she said.

“I miss correcting children and inspiring them to be better.

“We’re just taking it every week as we see it because if you look to far into the future, you’re going to be consuming too much of your time thinking about it.”