Virtual training keeps netballers in the game

ON HOLD: The representative season may be on hold for Warwick netballers, but they are being encouraged to keep fit amid the change.

ON HOLD: The representative season may be on hold for Warwick netballers, but they are being encouraged to keep fit amid the change.

NETBALL: In a bid to keep netballers fit and active, Netball Australia have partnered with NetFit to deliver free virtual coaching sessions.

It comes after netball programs across the country were shutdown due to the growing spread of coronavirus.

Warwick Netball Association secretary Linda Bunch said they were actively encouraging netballers of all ages to access the program.

“These courses are available, and we want our athletes to make use of them,” she said.

“We’re promoting it to our members to keep their skills up in any way they can.

“Particularly those in representative teams.”

As many sports across the region feel the pinch of new restrictions, Warwick’s netball community are still awaiting the official opening of their new courts.

A decision is yet to be made about the reopening of the courts, but a number of athletes have expressed their feelings about the season, according to Bunch.

“As disappointed as they all are, they’re understanding of the situation,” she said.

“It’s an absolute and complete unknown at this stage.

“We don’t know whether we are on an interim postponement, and whether it’s a fortnight or two months.”

While the season is expected to commence mid-May, the association are hesitant to make any swift decisions regarding draws.

“Naturally, once we get the go-ahead, we’ll be starting immediately – pending where that is in the season,” she said.

“We could certainly still do something with a delayed start or a late season.

“Again, it’ll very much depend on when we get the go ahead from the correct authorities.”

In the interim, Bunch is hopeful athletes will make full use of the programs available to them.

“It’s a way to keep active, so why not use them.”