Virtual visits keep elderly residents connected

FRIENDS FROM AFAR: Churches of Christ staff delivering residents' letters to children at Whispering Gully to maintain their pen pal program.

VISITATION restrictions at aged care facilities have forced many centres to come up with creative ways to help residents remain connected to the outside world during the coronavirus outbreak.

In a bid to help break down the barriers between elderly residents and the younger generation, Warwick's Churches of Christ Aged Care centre have introduced a pen pal program.

Working closely with Whispering Gully Childcare Centre, residents are able to stay socially connected while remaining physically distant, according to lifestyle therapist Katreena Ristuccia.

"The children and residents have been exchanging letters and drawings since Churches of Christ in Queensland introduced restrictions in response to coronavirus," Ms Ristuccia said.

"Every resident who has received a letter has really enjoyed reading the children's messages and seeing their drawings.

"Writing letters is a great way for our residents to stay engaged under the current restrictions, while helping children expand their social and writing skills."

Letters will continue to be exchanged between Churches of Christ residents and children at Whispering Gully.

The pen pal program, which has been running for three weeks, is not the only activity Churches of Christ staff are implementing to keep residents connected.

Virtual visits are also expected to be introduced at the centre in an endeavour to maintain the friendships developed.

General manager for residential aged care Anne McGill said the use of technology, such as Facetime or Skype, was a "wonderful way to share laughter" when face-to-face visit are restricted.

"It's not the same as actually being able to visit, but it is a good temporary substitute until things return to normal," she said.

"We don't know how long these restrictions will be in place, but our biggest responsibility remains the health and safety of our residents and our staff."

Prior to the restrictions brought on by coronavirus, Churches of Christ residents had made just one visit to the Whispering Gully facility.

The trip was one Ms Ristuccia said had been a great success and what inspired the two centres to continue with their program.

"Our first visit was a great success …. Residents had a wonderful time meeting and interacting with the children," she said.

"Some of our residents with grandchildren living a distance away especially appreciated the opportunity to talk to children and join in with their activities.

"We were looking forward to monthly visits to the childcare centre - it had looked set to become a firm favourite with both the residents and children."