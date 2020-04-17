Virus break extends playing time for Cowboys players

RETIREMENT TALKS ON HOLD: Utility Matt Marshall is hopeful extra time off the field will allow him to have another season with the Cowboys.

RUGBY LEAGUE: When the 2020 Toowoomba Rugby League season came to a grinding halt, so did Matt Marshall’s thoughts on retirement.

For close to 21 years, Marshall has committed himself to rugby league and has spent almost 16 years playing A-grade, top level local football.

The indefinite halt on this year’s season has given Marshall more time to contemplate his future in the game.

“I think just the amount of football I’ve played; I think my body has just called it a day,” he said.

“There’s always a few carnivals before the season and then there’s a few afterwards.

“If footy doesn’t get going this year, I’ll definitely consider coming back – it’s just all the nigglingly little injuries which will hopefully sort themselves out.”

A versatile player across the field, Marshall has spent the past five years at the Warwick Cowboys, playing in both the 2016 and 2019 grand final losses.

With two pre-season wins to start the season, the Cowboys were eager to make their mark on the competition.

“We’ve still got 90 per cent if not more of our grand final side still at the club,” he said.

“We know what it takes to get there and now we just need to go that one step further.

“I was having a pretty good pre-season and didn’t really have any injuries.

“I probably felt better than I did last year.”

Cowboys head coach Matt Grew remains hopeful the break will rejuvenate players like Marshall, who offer years of experience to the side.

“I’d be wanting them to come back if we don’t play this year,” Grew said.

“Just purely to have another 12 months to help some of the younger fellas out.

“There’s just too much experience to lose all at once.”

The format of the 2020 season is yet to be determined with officials still in discussion on when play will return.

The extended time off the field has made Marshall appreciate all aspects of the game and how lucky he has been to play for so long.

“A lot of people take (football) for granted but for people who have been playing most of their lives, to not play is different,” Marshall said.

“I think it makes a lot of people realise how lucky they are to play. And it’s not just a game, it’s the social aspect as well and everyone takes their families down.”

When the time comes for Marshall to hang up his boots, he expects to maintain some level of involvement in the game.

“When I do retire, I will be involved in some way – if its running water or coaching juniors,” he said.

“I have a son who I’d love to see play.

“And there are a few boys here that should be pushing to play outside of the TRL and into the lower grades for the QCup.

“I’d just be encouraging them to keep going, because if they applied and believed in themselves, they could get there.”