Virus brings all sports to a halt in Warwick

DOORS CLOSED: The Warwick Boxing Club have joined a long list of sports in the region who have shut down as a result of coronavirus.

DOORS CLOSED: The Warwick Boxing Club have joined a long list of sports in the region who have shut down as a result of coronavirus.

BOXING: After reaffirming their commitment to club members, the Warwick Boxing Club have decided to suspend training sessions due to the growing threat of coronavirus.

Following an announcement from Prime Minister Scott Morrison, the club decided it was in the best interest of all members to indefinitely postpone training and group fitness classes.

It was a decision club president Mick Gaffney said wasn’t made lightly, with committee members meeting last week to determine the future of the club.

“We realised it was coming,” Gaffney said.

“We had a discussion last week that if there was a confirmed case in Warwick, we would close immediately.

“I think the way things have been evolving it was only a matter of time.”

As one of the last clubs to keep their doors open, Gaffney said the club was hopeful to retain its high membership numbers when doors reopened.

“At the moment, we won’t be financially impacted but in the future it can or will, but it just depends how many people we can retain,” he said.

“The numbers have increased, and it has become a fairly popular place for people to work out.

“Sometimes it’s a bit of a social gathering too, our members can come together and have a joke around.

“Hopefully we can retain some of our major numbers through all of this.”

With extensive measures being taken to slow the spread of the virus, several other clubs around town have also decided to close their doors.

The Warwick Gymnastics Club, Hockey Association and Tennis Club announced on Sunday night all training sessions and fixtures would be postponed for the foreseeable future.