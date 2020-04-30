Virus can’t stop golfers’ need for the green

ON THE GREEN: Warwick Golf Club members Cec Watts, Don Stewart, Allan Matthews and Gail Watts keep their competitive spirit.

THE coronavirus pandemic has brought most community sport to a standstill, but it hasn’t been able to keep Southern Downs golfers from the fairways.

Warwick Golf Club president Don Stewart said both social and competitive rounds have been changed to adhere to social distancing rules, but it was a privilege to be able to keep playing.

“We’re one of the very few people who can keep playing their sport, even though it’s changed the format a bit,” Mr Stewart said.

“We can’t play in fours, only twos, we’re limited to one person per cart, and we of course need to observe all the social distancing rules (of 1.5m).

“We’re doing as much as we can to make sure it’s a safe place to come to.”

Allora Sports Club provedore Wendy Ellwood agreed that being able to keep their golf tournaments going was excellent, but said both players and committee members were missing the social side of the game.

“People can really only come in and get their cards, have their round, then pack up and go home,” Mrs Ellwood said.

“Usually, competition players would all start on different holes so they would all finish together, then come inside for presentations and have a chat and a drink.

“Going straight home after a round of golf is not in anyone’s psyche – everyone is used to coming into the bar afterwards and talking about their round, and that isn’t happening.”

Mrs Ellwood said she was also grateful to keep golfers on the green in some capacity, as it was one of the only sources of income and support for the volunteer-run club.

“Because (we’re volunteers), we don’t have a payroll which means that we aren’t entitled to any kind of stimulus, but we do still have expenses,” she said.

“So, having the golfers come in means we can at least pay the electricity and that sort of thing – we’re fortunate that we were in a very good financial position before all this.

“We have the bowls as well as the golf, so missing out on the last five weeks of that as well has been another huge social and financial loss.”

Mr Stewart conceded that while it was still tough at times to have the club up and running throughout the pandemic, he couldn’t wait until normality returned to the community.

“We do have some of our older members who have decided not to risk it, but our numbers have been reasonable,” he said.

“We’re down financially a bit, but nowhere near as badly as some other businesses.

We’re just waiting and seeing how it goes, and hanging in there until we can go back to normal – but I think that could be a long while yet.”