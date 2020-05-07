Virus cripples Warwick car sales

HARD SELL: Cassels Automotive owner David Cassels said Warwick’s car yards had been dealt a heavy blow by the coronavirus pandemic.

DESPITE being one of the community’s most prominent sectors, Warwick’s car dealerships say they are one of the “forgotten” casualties of the coronavirus pandemic.

Cassels Automotive owner David Cassels said his dealership had taken a massive hit throughout the pandemic, despite being classified as an essential service.

“It’s taken a fairly big toll on our sales and service performance, so we’re hoping that once schools go back everyone will get a bit more confident in the retail space,” Mr Cassels said.

“We haven’t had to do anything drastic in terms of staffing, but certainly we would like to see it pick up fairly soon so we can all keep our jobs.

“There will be supply issues coming because all of the manufacturers have stopped works for two months, and national car sales are down 50 per cent compared to this time last year.”

Warwick Automotive dealer principal Chris Murphy agreed, saying that many dealerships across Warwick have had to drastically change how they run their business to be able to keep their doors open.

“Test drives have been quite difficult – some people are willing to hop in a motor vehicle, and others aren’t willing to drive or even have one at all,” Mr Murphy said.

“We’re certainly disinfecting the car before and after, and the keys as well, to make sure that the customers and staff are safe.

“We’ve also been doing a lot of things online, taking on a new cleaning regime, and making sure we’re doing we can remotely.”

Both car dealers agreed that the coronavirus pandemic highlighted the importance of shopping locally in getting Warwick businesses back on their feet.

“We need the local community, 100 per cent,” Mr Cassels said.

“All of the dealers in town will need everybody’s support to get them back on their feet after this.

“We’re hoping that everyone needs their retail fix and the end of this, so we hope they come out with their wallets in hand and ready to support local businesses.

“We need to get local businesses up and running again by supporting the community and spending locally.”