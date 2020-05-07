Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Cedar Meats factory in Brooklyn has been shut down after a Covid19 cluster. Picture: Jake Nowakowski
The Cedar Meats factory in Brooklyn has been shut down after a Covid19 cluster. Picture: Jake Nowakowski
Health

Virus outbreak’s dangerous spread

by AAP
7th May 2020 8:00 AM

An outbreak in a meat processing facility has rocked Victoria ahead of a national cabinet expected to outline a relaxation on coronavirus restrictions.

The abattoir cluster at the Cedar Meats plant in Brooklyn has already registered 49 cases linked to the facility, and further affected the community.

A worker at Doutta Galla Aged Care in Footscray that was in close contact with an abattoir worker was confirmed as positive on Wednesday.

This announcement followed the news that a worker at Grant Lodge aged care in Bacchus Marsh tested positive on Saturday.

Both nursing homes have been shut down, while the state government argued it had managed the outbreak perfectly.

Despite the first coronavirus case linked to the abattoir being recorded on April 2, the department took additional actions including the site closure on April 29.

 

An aged care facility, Doutta Galla has been linked to the Cedar Meats factory in Brooklyn - which has been shut down after a Covid19 cluster. Picture: Jake Nowakowski
An aged care facility, Doutta Galla has been linked to the Cedar Meats factory in Brooklyn - which has been shut down after a Covid19 cluster. Picture: Jake Nowakowski

 

The person who tested positive on April 2 said they hadn't been at work while infectious, so the workplace was not considered an exposure site.

The second case linked to the workplace was diagnosed on April 24, followed by a third case about 24 hours later.

Federal Agriculture Minister David Littleproud is investigating whether commonwealth officials inspecting abattoirs might have been affected.

Victorian Chief Health Officer Professor Brett Sutton said it's not clear exactly how the outbreak emerged, Cedar Meats is now shut and Prof Sutton expects that will bring the outbreak to a head, after some more cases emerge in the next fortnight.

The chief health officer said the outbreak warned the fight against the virus was far from over, but showed hope of Victoria relaxing measures after May 11.

Victoria's opposition slammed Premier Daniel Andrews, claiming the meatworks outbreak was Victoria's "own Ruby Princess".

Health Minister Jenny Mikakos dismissed the comparison, saying "the public health team has done an excellent job in responding to this outbreak."

The Ruby Princess virus cluster is linked to more than 20 deaths and 600 infections across Australia.

Originally published as Virus outbreak's dangerous spread

More Stories

aged care home cedar meatworks coronavirus outbreak seniors-news

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Warwick businesses collaborate through crisis

        premium_icon Warwick businesses collaborate through crisis

        News How the community’s business owners united against the common virus threat.

        Students’ first look at new ‘normal’

        premium_icon Students’ first look at new ‘normal’

        News Fresh challenges arise for Southern Downs students and teachers heading back to the...

        Price freeze falls short of helping struggling irrigators

        premium_icon Price freeze falls short of helping struggling irrigators

        News Southern Downs producers are ‘worn down’, say newest government initiative isn’t...

        VOTE NOW: Warwick’s best tradie

        premium_icon VOTE NOW: Warwick’s best tradie

        News Cast your vote for the tradie who has worked tirelessly to deliver quality service...