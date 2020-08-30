VIRUS RESTRICTIONS: Community counts down to new limits

TESTING TIMES: Southern Downs residents are urged to get tested for the coronavirus if they display symptoms. Picture: John McCutcheon

TESTING TIMES: Southern Downs residents are urged to get tested for the coronavirus if they display symptoms. Picture: John McCutcheon

SOUTHERN Downs residents are bracing for another wave of change, with less than 24 hours before returning to coronavirus restrictions.

From 8am tomorrow, restrictions affecting Brisbane will be extended to the Darling Downs Health region, including the Southern Downs and Goondiwindi local government areas along with several others.

The returned restrictions come after a confirmed case of the virus was traced to two locations in Toowoomba earlier this week.

A DDHHS spokesperson said for residents, this will mean all gatherings in homes and outdoors will be limited to 10 people.

"'Covid safe' venues and events, including cafes, restaurants, clubs, pubs, weddings, and funerals, can continue as usual," the spokesperson said.

"Visits to aged care, disability accommodation services, and hospitals will also be limited to protect residents.

"If you have any Covid-19 symptoms, no matter how mild, please get tested and stay home until you receive your test result and no longer have symptoms."

Southern Downs Mayor and Local Disaster Chair Vic Pennisi said the community's excellent response to the first wave of restrictions inspired confidence heading into this new phase.

"I am really confident that our residents will step up, accept their responsibilities as part of our community, and will band together as we persevere through," Cr Pennisi said.

"Simple acts like remembering to social distance, staying home if you're sick, and adhering to restrictions help protect our elderly, our medically vulnerable, and our frontline workers.

"I appreciate the work everyone has put in so far, and the work we will all put in going forward."

Southern Downs residents can get tested for the virus at fever clinics in Warwick, Stanthorpe, and Wallangarra.

There are another two testing sites in Goondiwindi.

MORE STORIES:

Warwick to profit from new $1.9M drag precinct

Council approves controversial feedlot

BREAKING: China to suspend John Dee exports