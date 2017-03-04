Visitor Information Centre officially opened in new home

Southern Downs Mayor Tracy Dobie (front centre) officially opened the Warwick Visitor Information Centre at the Warwick Town Hall. With her are volunteers (back) Ross Siddans, Dianne Cahill, Janet Platz, John Nohlmans and (front) Cherry Lawlor, Linda Ompoc, Cr Tracy Dobie,. Betty Wells and Jenny Hartshorn.

THE Warwick Visitor Information Centre was officially opened on Friday by Southern Downs mayor Tracy Dobie at its new location in the Warwick Town Hall.

A crowd of about 25 were on hand at the brief informal ceremony including Southern Downs Regional councillors Jo McNally, Neil Meiklejohn, Yve Stocks, Sheryl Windle, CEO David Keenan, volunteers and local business leaders.

Cr Dobie gave a short speech to welcome everyone and extol the virtues of not only the Visitor Information Centre but also its historic housing, the Warwick Town Hall.

The news that the VIC would be moving to the town hall broke on January 19 and at the time Mayor Dobie said it was an excellent result for tourism in Warwick.

"It will get more visitors into the middle of town. Many visitors want to see the Town Hall and having the VIC there will add to the experience.

"The move to Town Hall will also improve the access and visibility of the centre, which should see move visitors finding out more about our fantastic and diverse region.

"It will also provide more space for the Art Gallery to expand; a huge plus for our vibrant arts and cultural sector."