Visitors from as far as Hobart to J and J

PARK DAY: Heidi and Lincoln Cooper, Charlee, Layla and Oscar O'Leary were five of the littlies at Picnic in the Park.

PATRONS from as far as Hobart were in Warwick for Jumpers and Jazz in July which ended with a successful Picnic in the Park today.

J and J management committee member Pam Burley said she spoke to a woman from Hobart who said she timed her trip to Queensland to fit in with Jumpers and Jazz.

"Picnic in the Park was a lovely way to finish Jumpers and Jazz. There was a positive reaction from stall holders and patrons,” she said.

"The weather was kind to us. A lot of people came back for the festival and there were also a lot of new people.”

She rated one of the great successes this year as the Jazz Lounge in the Warwick Town Hall.

"There was a great vibe in the Jazz Lounge, a lot of people commented on the quality of the performers at the festival.”

Warwick resident Mavis Simpson said Jumpers and Jazz was getting better and better.

"A lot of stall holders had to restock midweek, I want to see Jumpers and Jazz continue forever,” she said.

Her husband John Simpson said he was keen to see town residents being encouraged to dress a tree in their own yards in keeping with the Jumpers and Jazz theme.