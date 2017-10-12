Voice of the Warwick Cup

EAGLE EYE: Race caller Anthony Collins will have the best view in the house at Allman Park on Warwick Cup day.

EAGLE EYE: Race caller Anthony Collins will have the best view in the house at Allman Park on Warwick Cup day. Adam Hourigan

HIS connection to Warwick is second to none, and he's preparing for another ripper call of Warwick's biggest race.

Anthony Collins is the man behind the microphone this Saturday at Allman Park, a venue he dreamt about calling at when he was progressing through Warwick West and Warwick High as a youngster.

He routinely calls from as far north as Toowoomba right down to Taree and travels 75,000 kilometres a year, but it is the Warwick Cup which will always be special to him.

"It's always a pretty special moment to call your hometown cup,” Mr Collins said.

"It's the sort of thing you dream about as a kid, and the Darling Downs is home for me.

"I had the chance to call the first Warwick Cup broadcast on Sky Channel, which was very special.”

Mr Collins grew up idolising the likes of long-standing Warwick caller Barry Jones and the late Pat O'Shea.

"I wanted to be Pat O'Shea. He was Mr Darling Downs and the voice of the region. We had family racehorses that would race in Warwick and Toowoomba, where I'd listen to Pat and Barry, and I wanted to be like them.”

A chance encounter at Marburg gave him the chance to emulate his race-calling heroes, a chance he grabbed with both hands.

"I was applying for a harness driver's licence, and a part of it was undergoing a trial,” he said.

"It turns out on the day the race caller was absent, so I jumped in and gave it a go.

"Garry Adcock from the Warwick Turf Club asked me to come along and call a race at Allman Park, and Barry Jones would give me a race to call on each program.”

Mr Collins has had a stellar 2017 to date, calling his first Weetwood Handicap at Clifford Park in Toowoomba, and being chosen to call the Country Championships final at Royal Randwick.