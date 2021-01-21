‘Volatile’: Expert’s fears over Warwick rental shortage

FOR RENT: An increasingly rare site across Warwick as the rental vacancy rate closes.

A tightening rental market is growing “volatile” in Warwick, where agents are copping abuse and families could be left homeless.

Real estate agent Helen Harm said she was receiving about 20 applications for every rental available.

“It’s volatile, there’s very few properties around,” she said.

“Just the other day we had a guy walk in who went off at our staff because it was listed online and then when he came in at 9am it was gone.

“We had another offering more for the rent than what was listed, which is illegal.

“It’s not easy being a tenant at the moment.”

She said for those without a stable income, they could be looking down the face of “homelessness” and said a good rental history and disposition was more imporant than ever before.

“They may have to go into temporary accommodation, caravan parks and things like that,” she said.

“When the market is as volatile as it is you have to be financially viable and put your best foot forward.

“Locals are going to have to have a very good record to get a property.”

It was something Gold Standard Real Estate agent Debbie Kinlyside is also seeing in the Rose City.

Mrs Kinlyside said in 18 years she had never seen a vacancy shortage like now.

She said Realestate.com.au shows just 14 properties available across Warwick.

“We have people contacting us on Facebook and directly just saying, ‘have you got this?’. Sometimes you might know of some place, but for a lot of people it is disappointing,” she said.

“Just recently, a property was sold and the family who had lived there practically all their life is now looking for the next step and can’t find anywhere to go.

“Houses are there but the competition is so tight that there may be a chance people won’t find anything.”

New data released by the Real Estate Institute of Queensland (REIQ) presents a grim figure across the state, with nearby Toowoomba at a 0.7 per cent availability rate.

Core Logic’s Head of Research Eliza Owen said the rental “pain” was now continuing into more metropolitan areas too.

We’ve already seen evidence of a tightening of the rental market in regional Australia and the periphery of metropolitan areas,” Ms Owen said.

“We’ve seen an increase in rental values, and stock on the market has fallen.”

Despite the belief the crisis was caused by southerners moving north, Mrs Kinlyside said she had only had one interstate renter and noted the flip side of more ‘mum-and-dad’ investors was a positive to keep in mind.

“It is affordable here in Warwick and people are coming (for) cleaner living,” she said.

“But it is a different time and I don’t know where the future lies because we haven’t been through this in a while.

“They say Covid has caused this effect but everyone still needs a place to live, Covid or not.”

