Volunteers a tragic casualty of coronavirus

WHO LOOKS AFTER WHO: Tracy Dobie spending some quality time with her mum, Joan McGowan.

THANK goodness for volunteers. They are the lifeblood of our community. Our minders. We can’t do without them. But wait – we are doing without them, because coronavirus has taken them off the streets.

The very people who step up in a time of crisis can’t – because the majority of them are in that age group most at risk from infection. So instead of our minders being out there at the forefront, assisting our community, they are at home in isolation – separated from the very people they live to support.

One of the major reasons our “minders” volunteer is for social connection. And right now, it’s the social connection they are having to do without: For many in this group, who grew up with human interaction and personal engagement, online connection just will not cut it.

So my first question is: who is minding the minders?

My second is: who will step up to fill the vacuum if they don’t come back to volunteering?

The answer to the first question is their network of family, friends, and neighbours. And while this works for some, there are still those whose only network is the one connected to the very community groups with which they now have no physical contact. Until they reach out and ask for help, they will be fending for themselves.

The answer to filling the vacuum, is that someone usually steps up in an emergency. But who will this be – these new volunteers – the new minders of our community?

We are already seeing a new group of volunteers supporting workers in the health and medical sector, as well as those confined to their homes. But numbers are few and may not continue. They are not the ‘traditional’ volunteers.

When the coronavirus curve has flattened, when most businesses are back up and running, and when children have returned to school, will our ‘traditional’ volunteers report back for duty?

And without them, who will provide the unpaid services to our community?

Who will staff the Information Centres and the Art Galleries? Who will visit the elderly in their homes and aged care facilities? Who will provide services to the not-for-profits? Who will sit on the many committees that keep our community ticking along? Who will run events? Who will mow our sporting fields? Who will assist in the next crises?

We are surely going to need help.

A shortage of volunteers is just one consequence of this national shutdown.