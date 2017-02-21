Volunteers team up for good cause

DOUBLE DONATION: Volunteer Jonno Felton with Lions Club president Con Lo Giudice and fellow volunteers Dianne Meade and Jimmy O'Leary.

TWO worthy causes have been shown equal love with $1000 being handed to each within minutes at a fundraising event in Warwick.

Philanthropic Warwick residents Jonno Felton, Con Lo Giudice, Dianne Mead and Jimmy O'Leary met last week at a Lions Club dinner to discuss raising funds for a new war memorial dais for Leslie Park.

Mr Felton said it was Lions Club's generosity and coincidence that led to the surprise double donation being made toward the dais and suicide prevention.

"We attended a dinner to speak on plans for the new memorial dais and a remembrance wall to Lions Club president Con lo Giudice, but then ended up talking about suicide prevention,” Mr Felton said.

"Con decided he would donate to both, which was a great surprise, and he made a $1000 donation and within minutes made another.”

Mr Lo Giudice said the Lions Club donated to the Black Dog Foundation but wanted to boost mental health awareness in the local community.

"Suicide is a big issue in regional areas and Lions wants to be more involved in prevention locally.”

Suicide prevention campaigner Dianne Mead said the Lions Club money would be used to help raise awareness for RU Ok? Day on September 14.

"A $1000 donation can make such a big difference to raising awareness and getting the message out there,” she said.