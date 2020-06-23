VOTE NOW: Best sparky in Warwick

WARWICK is home to a number of skilled tradesmen and women and in this time of economic downturn, the Daily News wants to give them a shoutout.

This week the Daily News is on the lookout for the ­region's best electrician, someone with shockingly good service, who knows watt's up.

More than 120 commenters responded to the call, nominating some handy local sparkies. Those up for the title include Shane Roberts and Matt Watts from Nexus Electrical; Nick White and Steve Jensen from Saturn Electrical; Dave Sinton, Rob Wallace, Ben Tomkins from Tomkins Electrical; James Hughs from JR Hughs Electrical; Andrew Bardsley, Lachlan Gross, Harry Lloyd, James from JRB Electrical; James and Josh from 2J Services; Rodney Ogden at Electrical Works Warwick; Paul Murphy and Rob and Therese Wallace.

As resident Ben Lubben said, however, there might not be a bad one in Warwick.

"(We) have had nothing but good work from all the sparkies we have used for rental properties," Mr Lubben said.

Make your vote count in the poll below, but be quick: Poll closes midnight Monday.