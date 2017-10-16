VOTE NOW: Deadline fast approaching for surveys

VOTE NOW: There's less than two weeks left to make your vote count in the same sex marriage survey.

VOTE NOW: There's less than two weeks left to make your vote count in the same sex marriage survey. nito100

AUSTRALIANS are being urged to return their completed same sex marriage survey forms as there is less than two weeks left to have the views counted.

The Australian Bureau of Statistics have advised that the survey needs to be put in the post by next Friday, October 27.

ABS deputy Australian statistician and taskforce lead Jonathan Palmer said there was no time to delay in returning the form as the bureau is aiming for the highest participation rate possible.

"If you've filled out your form but it's still in your car, handbag or on your kitchen bench, time is running out, so post it back today,” Mr Palmer said.

More than 16 million forms have been sent to Australians who are eligible to vote and more than 10 million completed forms have already been returned.

"We strongly recommend that you post back your completed forms straight away and certainly no later than 27 October to make sure you have your say,” Mr Palmer said.

"If you haven't received your form, or it has been lost or damaged, only days remain for you to request a replacement form and have any previous form invalidated.”

New survey forms can be obtained by visiting marriagesurvey.abs.gov.au.

Mr Palmer also advised a paperless option was available for those who may be travelling or living overseas.

"If you're in this group, you can request a secure access code to complete an online request form on our website or call the information line,” Mr Palmer said.

"A unique 16-digit secure access code will be sent to you via email or SMS. You can submit your response online or using an automated telephone service.”

Requests for new survey forms and secure access codes close on October 20.

While survey forms must be received by 6pm (local time) on 7 November to be included in the count, the more received before this date ensures they get through the postal system and arrive in time for processing.

The results of the survey will be published on November 15.