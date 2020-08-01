Menu
TOP 5: These finalists will compete for the crown of Warwick's top trendsetter.
VOTE NOW: Race tightens for Warwick’s top trendsetter

Tessa Flemming
1st Aug 2020 1:00 PM
ENTREPRENEURS, clothing gurus and women who go out of their way to make us look our best, the finalists of our Warwick's top trendsetter poll have been chosen.

While all the women nominated blew us away with their style and grace, only one can win, which is why we're handing over the final vote to Warwick Daily News readers.

Vote now from the top five finalists, as chosen by you, to crown a winner.

Who is Warwick's Top Trendsetter ?

The poll will remain open until midnight Thursday.

Make sure your vote counts! Cast it before the poll closes to do your bit to help your top pick win.

