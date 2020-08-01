VOTE NOW: Race tightens for Warwick’s top trendsetter

TOP 5: These finalists will compete for the crown of Warwick's top trendsetter.

ENTREPRENEURS, clothing gurus and women who go out of their way to make us look our best, the finalists of our Warwick's top trendsetter poll have been chosen.

While all the women nominated blew us away with their style and grace, only one can win, which is why we're handing over the final vote to Warwick Daily News readers.

Vote now from the top five finalists, as chosen by you, to crown a winner.

Reader poll Who is Warwick's Top Trendsetter ? Ellie McVeigh

Chantelle Cameron

Peta Murphy

Robyn Fraser

Louise De Lissa Vote View Results

The poll will remain open until midnight Thursday.

Make sure your vote counts! Cast it before the poll closes to do your bit to help your top pick win.