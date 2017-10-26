News

VOTE NOW: Time is running out to have your say

VOTE NOW: Australians are being urged to cast their vote before time runs out.
VOTE NOW: Australians are being urged to cast their vote before time runs out. nito100
by Elyse Wurm

ALMOST 75% of Australians have already cast their vote in the same-sex marriage survey as the deadline fast approaches.

The Australian Bureau of Statistics is urging eligible residents to join the 11.9 million Australians who have already returned their forms.

But there is no time to waste, as it is advised to get the form in the post by tomorrow to ensure the vote is counted.

ABS deputy statistician and taskforce lead Jonathan Palmer said people should act now to ensure their response is included in the results.

"While it's exciting to see that 11.9 million eligible Australians have now returned their surveys, we really want to encourage those who haven't to post them back or submit their paperless response now.” Mr Palmer said.

"Throughout the survey, it's been our aim to make sure every eligible Australian is given the opportunity to have their opinion counted.

"That's why we're asking people not to leave it until the last minute to get their form back.

"Time is running out. Don't delay and send your form back straight away.

"If you don't get your form back to us in time, it will not be included in the final results,” Mr Palmer said.

The survey closes at 6pm on November 7 and results will be published on November 15.

