HELP IS ON HAND: Support those who support your brows.
Fashion & Beauty

VOTE NOW: Warwick’s best beautician

Bianca Hrovat
12th Jun 2020 5:00 PM
Subscriber only

WHEN Warwick emerged from two long months of lockdown, it was beauticians we turned to tame our brows, look after our lashes and give our skin that elusive glow.

These miracle workers, now in high demand, struggled with the coronavirus restrictions, with some forced to close entirely for a period of time.

There could not be a better time, therefore, to celebrate the miracle work that these beautiful people do.

The Daily News asked you to nominate your favourite beautician, and the response was overwhelming.

Who do you think should be crowned best beautician in Warwick?

Vote in the poll below anytime until midnight on Monday.

Who is Warwick's best beautician?

