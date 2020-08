BEST DRESSED: Which Warwick pup always looks their best? Picture: Kate Wulf

BEST DRESSED: Which Warwick pup always looks their best? Picture: Kate Wulf

WHEN the Daily News asked for our readers to send in photos of their paw-fect pups, we were not prepared for the overwhelming response.

Over 200+ comments, later we've decided to break your suggestions down into a series of polls, beginning with the Warwick's Best Dressed Dog.

Please vote and share the poll so all your friends and family can get involved, too.

Voting will close on August 30 at midnight.