BEST MECHANIC: Who offers the best service, for the best price in Warwick?
Business

VOTE NOW: Warwick’s best mechanic

Bianca Hrovat
16th Jul 2020 2:00 PM
From busted tyres on bumpy, unsealed roads to engine problems after the hundreds of thousands of kilometres tracked across the Southern Downs, residents of Warwick rely on a suite of talented mechanics to keep things running smoothly.

With so many unknowns, however, it can be difficult to know where to take your car for the best service, at the cheapest price.

The Daily News turned to its readers to find the best mechanic in Warwick, and the response on Facebook was overwhelming.

The following nominees were chosen for being "top blokes", people who explain what they're doing and offer a friendly smile.

Vote now for the best mechanic in Warwick, but be quick, the poll closes at midnight on Sunday.

 

Reader poll

Who is Warwick's best mechanic?

View Results
Warwick Daily News

