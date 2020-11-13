VOTE NOW: Warwick’s best real estate agent finalists
THE competition for Warwick's best real estate agent has been a fierce one so far, and the top four frontrunners have now emerged in the race for the title.
First up with 18 per cent of the original vote was Tiffany Cruice at George and Fuhrmann Real Estate.
She was closely followed by Mark Mauch from Southern Downs Realty and Nicola Beggs with First National Real Estate, who each brought in 13 per cent of the vote.
Kyra Waddingham at Elders Real Estate rounded out the four finalists with 10 per cent of the vote.
With the top four decided, it's time for the Daily News' readers to have their final say.
Vote now for who you believe is Warwick's best real estate agent.
Tiffany Cruice, George and Fuhrmann Real Estate
11%
Mark Mauch, Southern Downs Realty
44%
Nicola Beggs, First National Real Estate Warwick
33%
Kyra Waddingham, Elders Real Estate Warwick
11%
This is not a scientific poll. The results reflect only the opinions of those who chose to participate.