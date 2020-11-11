Menu
YOUR SAY: Now is your chance to vote for Warwick’s best real estate agent. Photo: file
Property

VOTE NOW: Warwick’s best real estate agent

Jessica Paul
11th Nov 2020 4:00 PM
IT'S been a tough year for the real estate agents of Warwick, forced to navigate a tight property market and an ever-changing industry.

Grappling with coronavirus restrictions and the economic uncertainty affecting the wider community, Warwick's real estate experts have gone above and beyond to take care of their buyers, sellers, and tenants.

After a year of hardship, now is your opportunity to show support to your number one agent.

The Daily News asked its readers to nominate the Rose City's most esteemed real estate agents, and the response was overwhelming.

From Tiffany Cruice at George and Fuhrmann Real Estate who "never gave up" on selling one reader's home to Ben Lubben at Ray White Rural who "always goes 10 extra miles", the Warwick community put forward nearly a dozen industry experts.

Now, it's time to have your say.

VOTE NOW: Who is Warwick's best real estate agent?

