GET IN MY BELLY: Warwick residents are spoiled for choice when it comes to good takeaway food. (AAP/Image Sarah Marshall)
Food & Entertainment

VOTE NOW: Warwick’s best takeaway food

Bianca Hrovat
28th Apr 2020 5:00 PM
IT takes a special type of strength for a small business to stand up and survive the introduction of strict social distancing measures.

Fortunately for the Southern Downs hospitality industry, the cafes and restaurants here chose to change with the times, turning to takeaway to feed the hungry masses.

A Facebook call-out revealed Warwick residents have enjoyed everything from 4 Stagioni's authentic wood-fired pizzas to Soban House's katsu curries during their isolation, relying on these essential workers to lift their spirits when another night of cooking alone seemed too much to bear.

The Daily News wants to highlight each of these local businesses so we asked you which local cafe or restaurant makes the MOST mouth-watering, delicious meals for takeaway. The response was overwhelming.

More than 100 comments took to social media to nominate local takeaway providers for the title of Warwick's Best Takeway Food.

Who wins is up to you. Vote in the poll below any time before 11.59pm Thursday, April 30. The winner will be announced Friday, May 1.

In the meantime, we've included the phone numbers for each of the nominated businesses so you can show your support with your stomach. Food's up!

 

Who makes Warwick's best takeaway food?

