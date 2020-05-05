VOTE NOW: Warwick’s best tradie

SEARCH IS ON: The Daily News is on the search for Warwick’s best tradie.

THE outbreak of coronavirus has put a strain on many businesses across the Southern Downs, as the definition of essential and non-essential workers becomes more apparent.

The "adapt to survive" mentality has been felt by a variety of industries across the region, but none more so than for tradespeople - who have been deemed an essential service.

As many people take to DIYing while they remain at home, Warwick's tradies have remained committed to undertaking and completing the required projects.

While they are not often seen until they needed, a Facebook-call out showed just how much of a lasting impact Warwick's tradie community has had.

Whether it was the team at Roche Welding and Fabrication with their custom-made products or the builders at Hughes Elite Builders, there has been

The Daily News wants to highlight each of these companies, so we asked you which tradie has gone above and beyond to ensuring your needs were met and the outcome was up to standard.

The response was overwhelming, and over 100 commenters took to social media to express their love and who they believed should take out the title of Warwick Best Tradie.

Who wins is up to you. Vote in our poll any time before 11.59pm Thursday, May. The winner will be announced Friday, May 8.