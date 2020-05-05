Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
SEARCH IS ON: The Daily News is on the search for Warwick’s best tradie.
SEARCH IS ON: The Daily News is on the search for Warwick’s best tradie.
News

VOTE NOW: Warwick’s best tradie

Emily Clooney
5th May 2020 5:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE outbreak of coronavirus has put a strain on many businesses across the Southern Downs, as the definition of essential and non-essential workers becomes more apparent.

The "adapt to survive" mentality has been felt by a variety of industries across the region, but none more so than for tradespeople - who have been deemed an essential service.

As many people take to DIYing while they remain at home, Warwick's tradies have remained committed to undertaking and completing the required projects.

While they are not often seen until they needed, a Facebook-call out showed just how much of a lasting impact Warwick's tradie community has had.

Whether it was the team at Roche Welding and Fabrication with their custom-made products or the builders at Hughes Elite Builders, there has been

The Daily News wants to highlight each of these companies, so we asked you which tradie has gone above and beyond to ensuring your needs were met and the outcome was up to standard.

The response was overwhelming, and over 100 commenters took to social media to express their love and who they believed should take out the title of Warwick Best Tradie.

Who wins is up to you. Vote in our poll any time before 11.59pm Thursday, May. The winner will be announced Friday, May 8.

 

Warwick Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        LONG MAY THEY REIGN: Show & Rodeo royalty get second chance

        premium_icon LONG MAY THEY REIGN: Show & Rodeo royalty get second chance

        News For the first time in Warwick history, an exception has been made for two exceptional women.

        • 5th May 2020 4:00 PM
        Southern Downs sees spike in mosquito-bourne disease

        premium_icon Southern Downs sees spike in mosquito-bourne disease

        Health Local doctor reveals who has been affected and why.

        • 5th May 2020 3:30 PM
        IN THE ZONE: Warwick horse trainers offered new opportunity

        premium_icon IN THE ZONE: Warwick horse trainers offered new opportunity

        Horses As virus cases drop across the state, Racing Queensland have scaled back...

        • 5th May 2020 4:00 PM
        Isolated residents book it to the streets

        premium_icon Isolated residents book it to the streets

        News Southern Downs community creates its own library.

        • 5th May 2020 4:00 PM