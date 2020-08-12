Menu
TIME TO VOTE: Who is Warwick’s most eligible bachelor?
Dating

VOTE NOW: Warwick’s most eligible bachelor

Bianca Hrovat
12th Aug 2020 4:00 PM
SET the stage for your Rose City romance with this lineup of Warwick's most eligible bachelors, as nominated by you.

The Daily News asked its readers to reveal which single men were on the dating scene for 'the right reasons', and the response was overwhelming.

From the dozens of names, however, only a few were brave enough to rise to the challenge and take the first step on their journey to love.

Who will receive your first impression rose? Is it 25-year-old Luke Cannon, who once wooed a woman with a candlelit dinner by the river, as slow country music played in the background? Or 21-year-old Lucas Clarke, who has already thought of where to take his dream date, to the drive-in movies on the back of a ute?

It's time to hand out your final vote. Click on the gallery below to access the poll, but be quick - Voting closes at midnight on Sunday.

 

