REALLY GOOD MEAT PIES Sure, other countries have their own variations of meat pies, but absolutely nothing beats what you’ll find back home.
VOTE NOW: Who makes Gladstone’s best pies

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@gladstoneobserver.com.au
3rd Mar 2020 5:24 PM | Updated: 5:30 PM
WE ASKED for the best pie makers in Gladstone, and our readers did not mince their words.

It wasn't a piece of pie but we have compiled a list of the most voted for cafes and bakeries from our Facebook post.

Bakeries from far and wide were nominated, including Bororen's Big Record Diner and the Miriam Vale Star Service Station to Lizzie's Country Bakehouse at Calliope.

Now is your chance to vote for the all time best pie maker from this shortlist of 10 businesses in the region.

Get in quick, you have until 2pm Thursday.

Reader poll

Who makes Gladstone's best pies?

This poll ended on 05 March 2020.

Current Results

Big Record Diner Bororen

0%

Craig's Pies

16%

Family Crust

28%

Clinton Bakery

9%

Calliope Bakery

0%

Tannum Sands Bakery

11%

Boyne Island Bakery

9%

Miriam Vale Star Service Station

12%

Lizzy's Country Bakehouse

5%

Pie World

5%

This is not a scientific poll. The results reflect only the opinions of those who chose to participate.

best pies gladstone vote now
Gladstone Observer

