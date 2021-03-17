Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
WARWICK'S CUTEST DOG: Who will take out the top dog title?
WARWICK'S CUTEST DOG: Who will take out the top dog title?
News

VOTE NOW: Who owns Warwick’s cutest dog?

Tessa Flemming
17th Mar 2021 4:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Still need to activate your free Courier Mail subscription? Click here to find out how.

ALL around Warwick there are cheeky and pretty pups bringing joy to households each day.

The Daily News issued a call-out on Facebook in a plight to find the cutest dogs in town and a whopping 50+ photos came pouring in.

Now it is time for you to see which dog take the crown.

Vote now and share the poll so all your friends and family can get involved in the fun, too.

Voting will close midnight Thursday, March 25.

 

Photo Gallery Poll

Who owns Warwick's cutest dog?

Vote in this poll

Warwick Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Unsolved crimes that still haunt Warwick

        Premium Content Unsolved crimes that still haunt Warwick

        News TRUE CRIME: The Daily News takes a look back at some of the most notorious Warwick cases that are yet to be solved.

        Where to get jab in Queensland: 200 clinics to start vaccine

        Premium Content Where to get jab in Queensland: 200 clinics to start vaccine

        Health Vaccine rollout starts for meat workers, elderly and Indigenous

        MAKING HISTORY: Warwick docs first to get COVID vaccine

        Premium Content MAKING HISTORY: Warwick docs first to get COVID vaccine

        News VIDEO: Hospital duo roll up their sleeves for the jab. Here’s what you need to know...

        Killarney home to region’s next glamping destination

        Premium Content Killarney home to region’s next glamping destination

        News REVEALED: Secluded bushwalk spot to be part of major three-stage camping...