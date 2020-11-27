Menu
GET JOB HUNTING: Hundreds of jobs are on offer across the region.
Education

VOTE TODAY: Warwick’s top teacher

Jessica Paul
25th Nov 2020 4:00 PM | Updated: 27th Nov 2020 1:40 PM
THIS year has been an undeniably difficult one for Warwick's teachers, with the coronavirus pandemic up-ending the entire school system more than once.

From making the transition to homeschooling and back again to dealing with extra coronavirus requirements in schools, all with as little disruption to their classes as possible, Warwick's educators have been forced to adapt repeatedly throughout 2020.

While teachers always form an integral part of students' and their families' lives, their need to go above and beyond this year deserves some extra recognition from our community.

The Daily News asked its readers to nominate the A-plus educators who consistently go the extra mile for their students, and the responses quickly flooded in.

From Warwick Central music teacher Jayne Shelley, who one reader said "nurtures music in every young heart", to Marie Sullivan at St Mary's Kindergarten who was described as having "dedication, patience, and quality of care beyond compare," readers put forward dozens of nominations.

Now, it's time for you to decide which Warwick teacher should take out the title!

 

VOTE NOW: Warwick's top teacher

