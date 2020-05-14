WA Premier hits out at ‘pampered’ Vic clubs

West Coast and Fremantle will be able to remain in Perth in the lead up to the AFL season. Picture: Getty Images

WEST Coast and Fremantle will be able to remain in Perth in the lead up to the AFL season resumption next month, after Premier Mark McGowan announced full contact training could resume on May 25.

The two WA-based AFL clubs are set to relocate to mini-hubs on the Gold Coast ahead of a season re-start.

McGowan again pushed for an AFL hub to be based in Perth and hit out at "pampered" Victoria-based players for their resistance to the hub model.

"I think some of these Melbourne teams just aren't willing to put themselves out or do anything remotely difficult.

"It appears to me Victorian clubs aren't willing to leave their comfort zone and come over here to hub in Western Australia.

"It's a little bit rich and it seems to me they're a little bit pampered."

The Eagles and Dockers will be allowed to return to their Lathlain and Cockburn bases from next Monday, May 18, for non-contact training and gym work under special conditions.

The Premier said any teams coming to Perth must serve a 14-day quarantine period, but he would welcome the South Australian clubs to a Perth mini-hub.

The Premier also said if the Gold Coast arrangement did not eventuate and the AFL reverted to a hub model than it would allow AFL clubs to undertake full contact training whilst under two week quarantine.