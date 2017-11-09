Wacky and revving up for a great weekend

Caitlyn Andrews as Penelope Pitstop will be welcoming competitors to Morgan Park Raceway on Sunday for the second Wacky Racers Billy Cart event.

THE triumphant return of a family favourite event is speeding back into Warwick this Sunday.

After locking in the event for Morgan Park Raceway, Total Driver director Gene Corbett said he was excited to finally bring the event to life.

"The feedback has been great and we're expecting quite a turnout,” Mr Corbett said.

"I'm really excited by the event, and after the initial hiccup with Morgan Park coming to the party with the venue it's just gone from strength to strength.

"We're expecting about 50 competitors of all ages to come along.

"Competitors need to be there at 8am for us to scrutineer and we'll start racing from 9 so it should be a busy day with lots of different heats.”

Young children will have the chance to build their own carts with parents while older visitors to track can take a turn on the racing simulator.

Motorheads can also check out the car show.

"We're going to have a jumping castle and face painting, and the Pit Stop Food Alley with ice cream, chips, burgers, coffee and more,” Mr Corbett said.

"We'll have music going over the loudspeakers so it will be a great atmosphere.

"It's free for spectators to come along and $20 for racers, and that will go towards two charities - Lifeflight and Prepared for Life which runs schools-based driver education.”

For more, find the Wacky Racers event on Facebook.