WACKY AND WONDERFUL: 10 weird Warwick items for sale
WHILE Warwick and its surrounds may be known for hidden vintage gems, sometimes hopping onto online marketplaces can be way less rewarding, and even downright terrifying.
For those curious about the skeletons (sometimes literal) up for grabs in Southern Downs sales, look no further because the Daily News has rounded up the current quirky buys up for grabs.
JUST in case you thought we were joking about the skeletons, one lovely Warwick seller has gotten the proof to back us up.
While the decorated skulls are those of cows and rams, they’re frightening nonetheless.
PRICE: $85—200
LOCATION: Warwick
FOR the person looking for the finishing touch to their new interior design remodel.
As the seller ensures, it is in “perfect condition.”
PRICE: $25
LOCATION: Warwick
THIS buy gives a new meaning to a s*** purchase.
It also comes without a door, raising even more unanswered questions.
PRICE: $500
LOCATION: Warwick
WE’RE not sure why this seller’s love of horses didn’t last furlong, but if you have a young horse girl in the making, this may actually be a great buy.
PRICE: $5
LOCATION: Toowoomba
Still awaiting a live action Snow White? In the meantime try you hand with these dolls that definitely look as if their heads turn when you’re not watching,
PRICE: $100
LOCATION: Warwick
With this seller offering what looks to be old and used foundation, call us picky, but we think we’ll just head to the chemist for this one.
PRICE: $12 or bulk for $65
LOCATION: Warwick
If your taste in pets runs a little bizarre, this furry friends may be the ones for you.
At three weeks old, it preferably to buy a pair as they do better with a companion.
PRICE: $10 for one $15 for two
LOCATION: Stanthorpe
For all the avid cosplayers out there, or for a couple who’s engagement ring is a little more exotic, why not steal this ‘precious’ buy?
PRICE: $39
LOCATION: Toowoomba
There’s nothing more ominous than a free box of random items on Gumtree.
While offering goods such as pet towels, fabric cut offs, the buyers hints at more surprise goodies to be found.
PRICE: Free
LOCATION: Warwick
Just in case the pubs ever go into lockdown, set yourself up with enough yeast to brew for a lifetime.
Never opened this 25kg bag reportedly has a street value of $450, so you’re getting a bargain.
PRICE: $400
LOCATION: Warwick