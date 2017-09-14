Wacky racing makes a comeback

COMMUNITY SUPPORT: David Kemp, Gene Corbett, Cyril Brown and Caitlyn Andrews as Penelope Pitstop are bringing the Wacky Racers billy cart event to Morgan Park Raceway.

RACERS at the ready - the Warwick Wacky Racers billycart event has been saved.

The event, originally scheduled for October 1 on William St, had been cancelled due to a lack of support from the Southern Downs Regional Council.

But members of the Warwick and District Sporting Car Club have stepped in to host the event at Morgan Park Raceway without charge on November 12.

Event organiser Gene Corbett said he was blown away by the community support for the event.

"After we thought we'd have to cancel, I had a good chat with one of our sponsors, Matt Collins, on Friday night at the Scots PGC P&F ball,” Mr Corbett said.

"He was absolutely adamant that Warwick needed this event and from there we spoke to Cyril (Brown) who was a competitor last year and pretty quickly we got the ball rolling on getting the event happening at Morgan Park.

"A group of us went out there on Tuesday afternoon to work out how we wanted to do this thing and do some test runs.

"I can't thank Matt or David Kemp enough - how quickly they rallied behind us was incredible.”

Mr Corbett said he would present an official business plan to the club on Saturday morning.

He said after hosting nearly 50 racers and 400 spectators at the inaugural event in 2016, the Wacky Racers crowd was set to double this year.

"Those facilities open for $3000 to $5000 a day for them to open up for free is huge; we couldn't have made this happen without these guys,” he said.

"If we do this right it could be a signature event for Warwick.”

Warwick and District Sporting Car Club treasurer Michael Reynolds said the club was happy to help support the event.

"The track's here so if we can give people a chance to have a good day out it's fantastic,” Mr Reynolds said.