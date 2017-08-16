Wacky story jumps off the page

BOOK Week will be celebrated around Australia next week and Warwick West State School plans to delight students with its annual Wacky Wednesday.

Based on the Dr Seuss book by the same name, the school follows the story by sticking a shoe to a wall then dotting different, unexpected items throughout the school for children to discover.

Library teacher's aide Heather Schiffmann said a swag was placed on the oval one year and teachers have donned odd costumes.

"Reading is so much more interesting when it's fun,” she said.

A series of events will be run at the school each day for Book Week.

It will include a costume parade on Friday and various reading challenges.

Ms Schiffman said the special week encourages children to try new books and authors.

"It encourages kids to read different types of books,” she said.

"Everyone loves different books it's good promoting books that your friend might like.”

Sometimes simple stories create the most impact.

"If you can read, you can do anything because you can find out so much more information about life,” she said.

"You could see how someone else has dealt with the situation and you don't have to go through a life experience, you can read it in a book and still learn from it.”