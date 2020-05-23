WAG held over stun gun offence

The wife of a football ace has escaped a potential jail sentence after bringing a banned weapon into London in her luggage.

The wife of a football ace has escaped a potential jail sentence after bringing a banned weapon into London in her luggage.

The WAG held for bringing a stun gun into the UK was the wife of Arsenal's Sead Kolasinac.

Anxious Bella Kolasinac, 27, bought the weapon for ­protection following a knife attack on her husband and Gunners teammate Mesut Ozil in the street last year.

Security fears saw her flee to Germany soon after and she obtained a legal permit there to carry an "electro shocker".

But she did not realise the powerful device was illegal in Britain - and yesterday The Sun told how she was held by Border Force officers at London Biggin Hill Airport when it was found in her luggage.

Bella sobbed she had bought the device for self- defence and said she had sought permission to import it.

'MISUNDERSTANDING'

She could have been jailed for six months for importing a banned weapon but was let off with a caution after the flight from Frankfurt on Sunday.

"It was all a misunderstanding. The electro shocker was still in its packaging and didn't have any batteries," a spokesman for Kolasinac said.

"Bella was able to prove she sent emails to the flight operators to make sure she could import it.

"Unfortunately, she was in the air with her phone off when she received an email saying the device was illegal.

"The airline had informed customs officers that she had the shocker before the plane landed.

"She didn't declare it because she didn't think she had done anything wrong. These devices can be carried legally in a bag in ­Germany if the owner has a permit.

"She's obviously very ­security conscious after what happened to Sead and Mesut."

German-born defender Kola­sinac bravely tackled two ­helmeted robbers who pounced on Ozil's Mercedes 4x4 in ­Golders Green, North London, last July.

The unarmed player suffered slight cuts as he stood up to one of the thugs, who was armed with a foot-long spike.

Both attackers admitted robbery and one got ten years' jail.

An Arsenal official said of the stun gun: "This is a private matter and we will not be commenting."

Kolasinac's spokesman denied a cosh was also in Bella's baggage.

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission.

Originally published as WAG held over stun gun offence