Waleed Aly mocks Hanson's Easter egg halal boycott

WALEED Aly has mocked Senator Pauline Hanson's attempt to urge Australians to buy "non-Halal" Easter eggs in a simple yet perfect way on The Project.

On Tuesday night, the panel played the appeal the One Nation Senator made in a video posted to her Facebook page on Tuesday morning.

In the clip, Ms Hanson notes Cadbury chocolate is halal-certified before plugging its competitors that are "not Halal certified", including Lindt and Darrell Lea.



Happy Easter to all and to all... can I please have some chocolate too? #TheProjectTV pic.twitter.com/ECCccJixV2 — #TheProjectTV (@theprojecttv) April 11, 2017

After giggling at the video, The Project panellist Peter Helliar asked Aly to explain Halal.

"How many baby bunnies have to die for Halal to be ...? Is that what Pauline is saying?" he joked. "Why can't you enjoy a Lindt gold bunny like the rest of us?"

That's when Aly poked a hole through Ms Hanson's claims that Lindt's famous gold bunnies are not Halal certified.

"I eat these all the time. These are awesome," he said nonchalantly. "In fact, I'll check the ingredients right now. Yeah, that's entirely Halal. It's all vegetarian. Do you want me to prove it?"

And prove it he did. Aly peeled back the gold foil of the chocolate bunny and bit into the ear.

"This is really good," he confirmed. When his co-host Bickmore asked if she could have some, Aly quipped: "You're gonna get Halal germs!"

Wrapping up the impromptu lesson, Aly concluded: "That has nothing to do with Halal, but thanks for asking."