Walking the halls once more

FROM LEFT: Slade Campus Past Students Association archivist Helen Moloney, school liaison officer Peter Ramsay, secretary Jenny Schonfisch, newsletter editor Joan White, vice-president John Bayliss and special projects officer Jacque Baxter at the 20-year reunion.

SCHOOL food was a hot topic of conversation at a reunion dinner for past students of Slade School and St Catharine's Church of England Girls School on Saturday.

The students gathered on their old stomping ground to mark 20 years since Slade closed its doors.

Run by the Slade Campus Past Students Association, the reunion was held on the site now known as Warwick Christian College.

Association newsletter editor and former student Joan White said memories of classes and teachers were shared, but some meals were not remembered fondly.

Liver and gravy did not prove popular, while a dessert called chocolate blancmange was more commonly called "Condamine mud”.

"Everyone at boarding school has those things they remember,” she said.

Mrs White said the girls' school closed and became part of Slade in 1971.

"We were only here for a few years so we've got a whole range of people who were here at different times who had different experiences,” Mrs White said.

A celebration will be held next year to mark 100 years since St Catharine's was founded.

Email kinawah.editor@ gmail.com to stay up to date with association news.