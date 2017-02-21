Want some business ideas? Head to town hall tomorrow

Brisbane Lions coach Chris Fagan (left) with Hugh McCluggage late last year, the number 3 draft pick for the Brisbane Lions.

SPOTS are still available for tomorrow's business session with the Brisbane Lions at the Warwick Town Hall.

Brisbane Lions players Sabrina Frederick, Michael Close, Oscar McInerney and Delissa Kimmince will be at Scots PGC College today and then at a skills session and Warwick Redbacks club sign-on at Warwick Credit Union Oval at 4.30pm-6.30pm today.

Children of all ages and interested spectators welcome to the field in Jackie Howe Drive for the two-hour session this afternoon which will include the Redbacks sign-on for juniors (boys and girls), men and women as well as a junior game and entertainment for the children.

Tomorrow morning, 150 tickets have been sold for the Mayor's Leadership Breakfast at the Des Davey Dining Hall at Scots PGC College. Special guests will be Lions coach Chris Fagan, general manager David Noble, the four players and Mayor Tracy Dobie.

The Lions Warwick promotion will move to the Warwick Town Hall at 9am-10am tomorrow for a business session with Fagan, Noble and Southern Downs Regional Council CEO David Keenan.

The business session is free but an RSVP is essential by close of business today to events@sdrc.qld.gov.au

Already 50 people have accepted for the business session.

While the guests are from a sporting club, the reality is in the era of professional sport, clubs like the Lions are as much a business as any business on the Southern Downs.

The Lions players will meet year 5-6 students from Warwick East State School tomorrow morning. Past Warwick student Delissa Kimmince will be one of the players at Warwick East.