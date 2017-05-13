Want to quit cigs? Just do it

QUITTING smoking for good is probably a download away.

A quit smoking Australian app is using the combination of peer-support and extinction therapy to help smokers butt out for good.

KICK.IT founder James Stewart designed the first prototype for the app after he successfully quit smoking five years ago.

The 33-year-old says only 4% of Aussies who attempt to quit smoking actually have any success and with his app he hopes to boost this to at least 30%.

Mr Stewart wants KICK.IT to be the "Nike” of the quitting smoking world and plans to take the app global.

"I remember five years ago looking at my half burned ciggie and thinking to myself 'I can't believe I'm addicted to this stupid stick',” Mr Stewart said.

Unlike other quit smoking resources out there, KICK.IT allows users to match up with friends, family or even strangers to keep them motivated throughout their quit journey.

Interactive tools also help to manage cravings - distracting them with anything from cat videos, advice on what medication they should take to get them through an average three-minute craving burst or even video messages from friends and family.

A social media style newsfeed provides the latest data on their journey, research, articles and motivation.

The app is in trials at the moment with more than 1000 people expected to be testing it by the end of the month.

It's due to be live before the end of the year.

In 2012 the Australian government released an app called "My Quit Buddy” which has been downloaded more than 700,000 times.

However, Mr Stewart says KICK.IT will revolutionise the quitting process with constant interaction.

Lanai Scarr