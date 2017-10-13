28°
WANTED: Bar staff needed for Rodeo

BAR BOSS: Chris O'Leary has a very important job at the Warwick Rodeo, he's in charge of the bar.
BAR BOSS: Chris O'Leary has a very important job at the Warwick Rodeo, he's in charge of the bar.
Jonno Colfs
THE Warwick Rodeo is two weeks away and the Warwick Show and Rodeo Society is calling out for volunteers.

Once again this year, all hands will be needed on deck in the bars to cater for lots of thirsty rodeo-goers.

Bar chairman Chris O'Leary said he'd like to see as many people as possible sign up to help out.

"Our Friday and Saturday nights in the bars are massive,” he said.

"I'd like at least 20-22 people to work in the main bar and eight or nine for the smaller bar.

"Ideally I'd like to get double that number so we could spread the workload around a little.

"We get an awful lot of volunteers at the rodeo each year, from 300 to 350, but we could always use more.”

Mr O'Leary said the Show and Rodeo Society would also be happy to pay for anyone who wanted to get an RSA.

"I've got one, so it's not a necessity but the offer is there,” he said.

"And lunch and dinner is supplied for all our volunteers, and it's good food too.

"The more people we can get to help out, the better - it's going to be a huge week.”

Anyone who wants to volunteer during the rodeo is urged to call the Warwick Show and Rodeo Society on 46619927.

