Wanted man drives 7hrs to CQ, rams cop car, stabs police dog

The white Toyota Camry sedan the man was driving.

A man who was wanted by police in relation to a serious assault on the Sunshine Coast drove to Rockhampton where police claim he rammed their car, attempted to stab a police dog and led police on a chase.

Police will allege the 38-year-old Caboolture South man, Christopher Adcock, wasinvolved in serious assault of a 31-year-old man at a Landsborough home on Thursday, March 11.

Police claim the assault occurred at a childrens birthday and the pair were known to each other.

The victim sustained critical head injuries and he remains in a Brisbane hospital in a critical condition.

Police were appealing for information and the location of Adcock.

Around 7pm on Friday March 12, Emu Park police located him in a Toyota Camry on the corner of Roden and Schofield Streets in Keppel Sands.

As officers approached the man, he allegedly reversed the Camry into a police vehicle before driving forward over several bollards, causing major damage to the vehicle.

Police claim the man drove towards Rockhampton before abandoning the vehicle a short time later and fleeing on foot.

The dog squad tracked the man to a nearby property in Wandal where he was found hiding behind a shed.

It will be alleged that during the man's arrest, he produced a knife and attempted to stab the police dog.

The dog did not sustain any injuries,

He has been charged with dangerous operation of a vehicle and attempted injuring of a police dog.

He is due to appear in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on March 15.

Investigations are continuing in relation to the Landsborough assault, the victim of which remains in the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in a critical condition.

Quote this reference number: QP2100473295.