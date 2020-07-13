Wanted man leads Warwick police on serious pursuit

WANTED: Police have arrested a male after the serious pursuit ended in Allora.

A WANTED man led Warwick police on a dramatic pursuit in the early hours of this morning, after Brisbane authorities made a state call out for an arrest.

According to Warwick sergeant Shane Reid, the 71-year-old is “part of a major investigation” that occurred in the Brisbane suburb of Chandler.

At around 1am this morning, Warwick police sighted the man and his vehicle entering Warwick.

Sgt Reid said police were told to stop the “high-risk” offender.

“Due to the reason for apprehending the alleged offender, police were authorise to intercept the vehicle, but when the man evaded, police were then authorised to start a pursuit,” he said.

Police from Warwick and multiple Brisbane units then followed the man in a chase from Warwick to Allora to Cambooya, before he returned to Allora where his car became bogged.

Warwick police charged the driver for numerous serious alleged offences before taking him into custody.

Due to the nature of the investigation, Sgt Reid was unable to disclose to the Daily News what those offences were at this time.

He is set to appear before the Warwick Magistrates Court today.

More information to come.