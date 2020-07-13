Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
WANTED: Police have arrested a male after the serious pursuit ended in Allora.
WANTED: Police have arrested a male after the serious pursuit ended in Allora.
Crime

Wanted man leads Warwick police on serious pursuit

Tessa Flemming
13th Jul 2020 10:00 AM

A WANTED man led Warwick police on a dramatic pursuit in the early hours of this morning, after Brisbane authorities made a state call out for an arrest.

According to Warwick sergeant Shane Reid, the 71-year-old is “part of a major investigation” that occurred in the Brisbane suburb of Chandler.

At around 1am this morning, Warwick police sighted the man and his vehicle entering Warwick.

Sgt Reid said police were told to stop the “high-risk” offender.

“Due to the reason for apprehending the alleged offender, police were authorise to intercept the vehicle, but when the man evaded, police were then authorised to start a pursuit,” he said.

Police from Warwick and multiple Brisbane units then followed the man in a chase from Warwick to Allora to Cambooya, before he returned to Allora where his car became bogged.

Warwick police charged the driver for numerous serious alleged offences before taking him into custody.

Due to the nature of the investigation, Sgt Reid was unable to disclose to the Daily News what those offences were at this time.

He is set to appear before the Warwick Magistrates Court today.

More information to come.

Warwick Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Fresh concern Southern Downs border police are facing

        premium_icon Fresh concern Southern Downs border police are facing

        News ONE WEEKEND IN: Our region’s police reveal how open borders are travelling so far.

        REVEALED: Warwick’s cheekiest bub crowned

        premium_icon REVEALED: Warwick’s cheekiest bub crowned

        News The Daily News was flooded with votes, but only one baby could win the top...

        WHERE ARE THEY NOW? 10 years after Hudson’s Pies

        premium_icon WHERE ARE THEY NOW? 10 years after Hudson’s Pies

        People and Places The Daily News investigates the real story behind Warwick’s most...

        NAMED: Everyone appearing in Warwick court today

        premium_icon NAMED: Everyone appearing in Warwick court today

        News A full list of who will face charges in Warwick Magistrates Court, updated daily.