Crime

WANTED: Police hunt man over stabbing

by Shayla Bulloch
12th Jan 2021 12:47 PM
POLICE are looking for an Ingham man they would like to speak with as part of an investigation into the fatal stabbing of Josh Hyde.

Caleb Rutherford has not made contact with police, and investigators wish to speak with him in relation to the death of the 20-year-old man at 11.30pm on Sunday night.

Caleb Rutherford is wanted for questioning over Ingham stabbing.
Josh Hyde, 20, died at Ingham hospital early Monday morning after he was fatally stabbed while walking along Mcilwraith St with two women.

Police are looking for Caleb Rutherford in relation to questioning over a stabbing at Ingham on Sunday night.
His attacker knew the women, but police are still trying to work out why Josh was targeted.

Anyone who knows Caleb's whereabouts or has seen him since around 11.30pm on Sunday is urged not to approach him but to immediately contact triple-0.

Caleb Rutherford can also be identified by a large leg tattoo.
If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24hrs per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting or call 131 444.

Police are looking for Caleb Rutherford in relation to questioning over a stabbing at Ingham on Sunday night.
shayla.bulloch@news.com.au

Originally published as WANTED: Police hunt man over stabbing

