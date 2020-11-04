Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police are looking for Daniel Baumgart for questioning in relation to an altercation in Maryborough that left one man dead.
Police are looking for Daniel Baumgart for questioning in relation to an altercation in Maryborough that left one man dead.
News

WANTED: Search for brother in death investigation

Carlie Walker
4th Nov 2020 5:30 PM | Updated: 6:27 PM

MARYBOROUGH detectives are still searching for a fourth man wanted for questioning after an altercation in John St left one man dead earlier this week.

Police wanted to speak Daniel Baumgart, 38, regarding the death of a 43-year-old Crestmead man.

His brother, James Baumgart, 36, was taken to hospital with stab wounds in the wake of the incident but recovered and has since been charged with murder.

Michael Hartley was located deceased at Ross Creek, near Gympie after allegedly being assaulted at a John Street address in Maryborough on Sunday afternoon.

Daniel is described as caucasian, around 180cm tall, with a slim build and red hair.

Police believe he may have changed his features by shaving his beard and head and be staying with others in the Maryborough area.

Police have cautioned against assisting Daniel.

Anyone with further information is urged to contact police.

The public can contact police at Crime Stoppers on 131 444.

More Stories

fccourt fcpolice maryborough
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Warwick mum arrested over Leslie Dam shooting

        Premium Content Warwick mum arrested over Leslie Dam shooting

        News The woman faces several assault and weapons charges surrounding her alleged involvement.

        FIRE RISK: What the warning means for Warwick

        Premium Content FIRE RISK: What the warning means for Warwick

        Weather ‘While I’m saying it’s nice and green that doesn’t mean there won’t be fires:’...

        CLUB SPIRIT: Rats set sights on fundraising goal

        Premium Content CLUB SPIRIT: Rats set sights on fundraising goal

        Rugby Union The Warwick club aims to raise awareness and thousands of dollars for an issue both...

        Beauty empire within reach for Granite Belt artist

        Premium Content Beauty empire within reach for Granite Belt artist

        News The launch of a exciting new product has seen this businesswoman’s sales boom...