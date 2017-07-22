Warm and fuzzy feelings for free

A LITTLE bit of love will never be far away during Jumpers and Jazz.

Crocheted hearts will be dotted around town in surprising places, free to anyone willing to give them a home.

Affectionately called "lovebombs”, the pattern was discovered by Yarntopians co-ordinator Loretta Grayson when she met Redfern yarnbomber Queen Babs last year.

After sharing the idea with the Warwick Art Gallery yarnbombing team, they created close to 2000 to give away throughout the festival.

Janice Flood was passing a tree in the council car park when she discovered a tree hosting the hearts.

"I think it's lovely, it's about making things personal,” she said.

"It's simple but there's a whole host of things attached. That's going to touch someone.”

The tree jumper holding the hearts was created by Queen Babs and JAM Project, but they will be placed in a number of different spots throughout the festival.

Passers-by can untie the wool fastening the hearts and keep them as a small souvenir.

Mrs Flood believes they embody the festival spirit.

"Especially in winter, it adds a bit of colour and fun and life's not too bad,” she said.