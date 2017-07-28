Warm up and lounge about at Town Hall

JAZZED: Watch an array of jazz performances from the warmth of the Warwick Town Hall at the Jazz Lounge tomorrow.

ENJOY a lazy Saturday lounging about at the Warwick Town Hall during a jam-packed final weekend of Jumpers and Jazz.

Festival committee chairman Michael Dwan said one addition to the program was the Saturday Jazz Lounge, which will bring the pizzazz of the festival indoors.

"We will have the jazz lounge set up in the town hall (tomorrow), which has taken over from the Stroll and Swing event,” Mr Dwan said.

"In my few years of involvement there hasn't been a bigger sit-down concert-type event, so at this one people are able to come inside into the warmth and sit up in the tiered seating or bring a picnic rug and set up on the floor to watch all the jazz acts.

"It's just $5 entry for the whole session from 9.30am to 4pm and people can come and go as they please after that.

"They can stay and have some Stanthorpe cheese and some wine, or they can go off and have lunch at any of the cafes and come back.”

The jazz lounge runs concurrently with the Seasonal Feast Market until 2pm and the Suitcase Rummage until 3pm.

Punters can venture out from the town hall and take a stroll along Palmerin St and Warwick's laneways for the rummage, or head right over to the Warwick Art Gallery courtyard for the farmers' market.

Remember to bring cash as there is no EFTPOS available.

Tickets are $5 and free for children under six years.