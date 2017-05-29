Warmer autumn brings extra crops for some

LATE HARVESTS: Chris Wren of Wrens Valley Produce said the warm autumn had been positive for him.

FOR the region renowned as the coldest in Queensland, the Granite Belt has experienced an unusually warm autumn.

While Stanthorpe has still dominated the minimum temperature realm on the evening news, the lack of a decent frost has been unseasonal and it's flowed through to changes in the region's agriculture.

Wrens Valley Produce owner Chris Wren said for his broccolini, this had seen great benefits.

Mr Wren's crops were hit hard by the heat wave earlier this year. During that time - when Stanthorpe shattered records over its hottest weekend on record - his broccolini showed signs of stress as sun-bleaching appeared on plants.

But with his water storage now full and ready for next season, Mr Wren said he'd been making the most of a warm autumn with extra harvests which have allowed him to recoup the losses.

"It's absolutely wonderful for us," Mr Wren said.

"It's been really really great because we've been able to play a bit of catch-up from that hard time in the middle."

Mr Wren said other small crops, including tomatoes and capsicums, had similarly been booming throughout a warm May.

He said the longer growing season, coupled with strong demand as other parts of the state recovered from Tropical Cyclone Debbie, had allowed the Granite Belt's growers to enjoy higher production with good prices to boot.

"We're looking at another three to four weeks, maybe five," he said.

"As long as we've got orders we can supply, we'll keep going."

While this will see their clean-up work span further into the year than usual, Mr Wren welcomed the strong season.

Sam's Farm Fresh Fruit and Veg owner Sam Giacca said unless frosts kicked in soon, it was likely the summer- fruiting tree crops might be significantly impacted by the warm autumn.

Without sufficient chill hours, Mr Giacca said crops such as stone fruit might be challenged when it came to the flowers setting and fruit yields forming.

"It's going to have an impact on our tree crops come spring and summer," he said.

"Everything needs to be dormant for long enough to set."

Bureau of Meteorology senior forecaster Michelle Berry said the Granite Belt had experienced temperatures above the long-term average throughout May so far.

But she said cooler conditions were expected from Tuesday, May 30 and some heavier frosts were likely.

So far, the month-to-date average maximum temperature was 18.4C, 1C above the long-term May average.

The minimum temperatures for this month have averaged 7.2C, exceeding the long-term average by 1.2C.